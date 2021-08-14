Red card from the citizens for the catastrophic policies of deserter Zoran Zaev and SDSM. The US National Democratic Institute confirmed that the rating of SDSM is dropping dramatically and that no one trusts the criminals, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

The poll published by the National Democratic Institute confirmed that the people will defeat Zoran Zaev and SDSM in the next elections due to bad policies, crime and corruption. The NDI poll clearly shows that the citizens no longer trust SDSM and that they are pursuing a completely wrong policy. According to the poll, this criminal government deals with the economy in the worst way, 20% of the respondents answered that the economy is the biggest problem in the country. 17% of the citizens stated that the government does not deal with unemployment and job creation, while 11% said that it is doing worst in the healthcare system, said VMRO-DPMNE.

According to VMRO DPMNE, the citizens also notice a setback in democracy and democratic values in the country, precisely because of discriminatory policies, political persecution, as well as the lack of rule of law in the country.