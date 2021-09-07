The United States will remain a strong and steadfast supporter of Macedonia, reads among other a letter of congratulations sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to President Stevo Pendarovski on the country’s Independence Day – September 8.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Macedonia on your Independence Day. As we celebrate this occasion, we also honor the 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and the strong friendship between our two nations. Our countries are united through the bonds of family and history, as well as by our shared democratic values and commitment to human rights. Our partnership will continue to benefit our peoples for years to come.

We proudly welcomed Macedonia as the 30th NATO ally last year, while recognizing that your country made vital contributions to the security and stability of the region long before joining the alliance. Thank you for hosting the multinational exercise Decisive Strike 21 at the Krivolak Military Training Center this year and for demonstrating again Macedonia’s capacity and willingness to lead.

As your country continues to make strides – increasing prosperity for all your citizens, improving the rule of law, strengthening your democratic institutions – the United States will remain a strong and steadfast supporter.

We look forward to working with Macedonia as you continue to pursue the reforms that will secure your country’s European future, including European Union accession.

I wish you a safe and happy Independence Day and thank you for your continued friendship, U.S. President Joe Biden writes in the letter sent to Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of Independence Day – September 8.