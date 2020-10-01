New footage emerged from the incident involving police officers that occurred on September 24 in a northern part of Skopje. The footage shows one of the officers kneeling on the head of a man he’s arresting, in a way reminiscent of the police brutality killing of George Floyd which sparked massive riots in the US.

The incident happened after a traffic accident, the police said in its report. A 20 year old man riding a motorcycle with a 19 year old friend were injured in an collision with a car. The motorcycle driver’s father arrived at the scene several hours later with his two sons and allegedly was aggressive toward the police.

The footage shows his arrest. Police officers are dragging him and shouting obscenities at him, while a woman screams to people to record the arrest. This was one of two police brutality incidents last week – the other included officers beating two Roma men who were also in a traffic accident.