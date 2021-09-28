USAID increases its aid to Macedonia to 56.6 million dollars Macedonia 28.09.2021 / 20:37 The United States announced an increase in its partnership grant to Macedonia to 56.6 million dollars. The increase in funding will go to programs meant to fight corruption, improve economic competitiveness and improve youth engagement. usaidassistance Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 15.09.2021 EU to provide assistance to the most affected families in the wildfires in Macedonia Macedonia 05.08.2021 EU to send equipment, assistance to help Macedonia fight wildfires Health 16.07.2020 Macedonia received 80 million euros in EU assistance to fight Covid-19 Macedonia News Awkward: Von der Leyen told Zaev how much she loves the Neo-Classical style of the Government building Mickoski calls for a new style of patriotism during the opposition rally in Struga Zaev insists that he won’t negotiate on national identity issues with Bulgaria Fire in one of the Vardar galleys Reuters: EU is withdrawing the enlargement guarantee it gave to the Balkan states Corona report: 14 deaths and 467 new cases LIVE VIDEO: VMRO-DPMNE rally in Struga Zaev refuses to respond to criticism from his former mentor Crvenkovski .
