The Healthcare Ministry has prepared a certificate of vaccination which will be used when visiting Greece this summer. Greece announced that it will try to avoid suffering through another poor tourism season and will allow vaccinated tourists from the Balkans and tourists with negative coronavirus tests to enter the country.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the certificate will be issued starting next week, to all citizens vaccinated so far and to those vaccinated in the future. Greece is the main tourism destination for Macedonian citizens during the summer.