The Healthcare Ministry issued a vaccination report, informing that 75,000 doses have been issued so far. Most were of the Sputnik vaccine – 34,177 in total, of them 22,768 were given as the first dose, and 11,409 as the second dose.

Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are in second place. A total of 19,858 doses of Pfizer were given (15,933 as the first dose and 3,925 as the second dose). Astra Zeneca was given to 21,949 people as the first dose.

Mass vaccination is supposed to begin soon, with the arrival of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. So far, only 953 doses of the Chinese vaccine were given.

It’s estimated that some 15,000 Macedonian citizens also received the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Serbia.