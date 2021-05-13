The Healthcare Ministry informed that so far it has distributed over 175,000 doses of vaccines, and over 25,000 citizens have taken both doses. About 10 percent of the population have received at least one dose.

Daily, about 14,000 citizens are being vaccinated. Currently, some 330,000 citizens are awaiting to be vaccinated. The main vaccine in use is the Sinopharm vaccine, and the Healthcare Ministry is expecting that the next big shipment will be of the inferior Sinovac vaccine.