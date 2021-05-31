The number of vaccines issued to first time recipients dropped to just 597 yesterday, as Macedonia is almost out of vaccines. The Healthcare Ministry, unsure in its future supplies, is keeping all vaccines needed for booster shots in reserve – a little over 10,792 citizens received the second dose yesterday. But over 400,000 of citizens who applied to receive the first dose have no prospect of being vaccinated at the moment.

The biggest shipment that the country is currently expecting may come from China where Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce ordered half a million doses of the less effective Sinovac vaccine. It’s unclear how popular it will prove with the citizens once it arrives.