Dutch expert on the Western Balkans, Hans van den Berg, commented on Sunday’s massive protest without party symbols for the freedom of the defenders of the Constitution and for democracy in Macedonia.

MK Pandora’s box has opened: dissatisfied people expressing their voice, without party structures/symbols involved. While people respect corona measures, they protest against MK GOV; its corona policy, lack of justice etc. Zaev’s House of Cards is now shaking on its foundations, he tweeted.

