The Dutch expert on the Western Balkans, Hans van den Berg, commented on the dismissal of the director of the State Market Inspectorate, Stojko Paunovski.

New low: PM Zaev fires friend/party official Stojko Paunovski for honouring his job description/refusing to hire unqualified civil servants (which should be the norm everywhere). Unique case where 90% of Paunovski’s staff supports the director not PM. Who runs MK? Zaev or Grubi?, he tweeted.