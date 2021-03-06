What makes me sad is that the majority of colleagues from the Faculty of Philology are either silent or use ostrich tactics, commented Professor Biljana Vankovska on the warnings of the President of MANU, Ljupco Kocarev, of action being taken to change the status of the departments of Macedonian language and Macedonian literature by restructuring the concept of studies at the Faculty of Philology.

What makes me sad is that the majority of colleagues from the Faculty of Philology are either silent or use ostrich tactics … Kocarev’s voice is early warning or even prevention, let’s hope it will be successful, wrote the professor sharing academic Kocarev’s interview with “Nova Makedonija”.

