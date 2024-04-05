During her campaign visit to Shtip on Friday, Biljana Vankovska, the presidential candidate for Levica, told the public, “Alone versus six.” She also stated that her first move would be to revoke the Bulgaria Friendship Treaty.

“Biljana Vankovska’s advantage is that she faces six opponents by herself. My program is different from every other candidate’s, and we do this not just to be intriguing or novel, but also because we think that going down a path that leads to a chasm calls for a last-ditch radical solution and a departure from customary laws and procedures. Citizens may think it’s a lot, but in my view, it’s now or never,” Vankovska remarked.

According to MP Borislav Krmov, Vankovska is the sole contender, going against the status quo. He said Levica brings something new to the country and that the dark campaign has already started.