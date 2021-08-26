Vardar, Macedonia’s historically best football team, was unable to score a win in its first match in the Second League, where it was relegated after a disastrous season last year.

Vardar played with Korab from Debar, in a game that ended in a goalless draw. The team was devastated after the Zaev regime chased out the team’s owner Sergey Samsonenko. Since then, both the championship winning Vardar handball team and especially the football team, have seen star players leave and the results go south.