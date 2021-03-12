At the Tirana Economic Forum on Friday morning, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi expressed strong support for starting EU accession negotiations with Albania, insisting that Macedonia swiftly resolves the dispute with Bulgaria, Radio Free Europe reports.

Várhelyi said the new methodology had affected the draft negotiating framework for Albania and Macedonia, and that discussions were continuing.

He expressed hope for the start of intergovernmental conferences as soon as possible, during Portugal’s EU presidency.

All conditions have been met for Albania, and it’s important Macedonia settles dispute with Bulgaria, said the EU Commissioner.