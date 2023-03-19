The full commitment to normalization of relations between Belgrade and Prishtina shows courage and determination towards their EU path, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said in a tweet welcoming the deal reached between Serbia and Kosovo to implement an agreement for them to normalize relations.

“We are ready to support both in the implementation process,” Varhelyi tweeted, congratulating the parties.

Late on Saturday night, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell told a news conference in Ohrid the 12-hour talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti resulted in them agreeing on how to implement the Agreement on the Path to Normalization of Relations between Kosovo and Serbia they had accepted during their previous high-level meeting in Brussels on Feb. 27.

“The parties have fully committed to honour all articles of the agreement and implement their respective obligations expediently and in good faith,” Borrell also wrote on Twitter.

The implementation of the agreement will become a binding part of the EU negotiation framework for both countries.