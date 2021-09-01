During the Bled Forum in Slovenia, European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the EU can’t afford to continue betraying the hopes of the Balkan countries.

We must be resolute to support the motivation and to assure them that the offer on the table is sincere. That way we can speed things up. Afghanistan taught us a lesson. We have no time to waste, Varhelyi said.

The enlargement process is currently stuck, with Macedonia and Albania blocked at the first step – the opening of accession talks, while Serbia and Montenegro also facing delays.

According to Varhelyi, the EU has greater responsibility for the Balkans than it has for Afghanistan, considering how close the Balkan countries are and it requires political, economic, social and security integration of the region.