EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in an interview with the Hungarian news agency MTI that EU’s goal remains the same – start of negotiations with both Albania and Macedonia.
He added that the intergovernmental conferences are planned to start in June. Regarding the continuous Bulgarian veto on the start of negotiations with Macedonia, Varhelyi stressed that the EU is making great efforts to resolve that situation.
If those efforts fail, we will have to consider launching intergovernmental talks only with Albania, Varhelyi said.
Comments are closed for this post.