Our eyes and ears are on Skopje and we must have a democratic debate. You saw that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made a direct contribution. Let the debate develop and then let’s say our positions, said EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

He arrived late this afternoon in the Albanian seaside town of Vlorë, inspected the newly built ring road financed by the European Union, after which he held a press conference with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

As for Albania, according to Varhelyi, it did everything to reach the first intergovernmental conference.

I believe that next week will be the week that we have been waiting for so long, Varhelyi added.

The European Union supported the construction of the ring road with a grant of 20 million euros. Also, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) participated in this project with loans of 18 million euros each.