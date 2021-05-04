We are working hard on the case of Macedonia, but we are not yet up to the desired goal. We are working with EU members to find a solution and reach an agreement, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said, answering a question from MIA whether it is possible to open accession talks in June and decoupling Macedonia and Albania.

This is an achievement-based process. Albania has met the conditions, but if there is no agreement for Macedonia, I think there will come a time when we will have to consider that option as well. We talked to Zaev about this issue, we agreed that progress will have to be made by both countries, Várhelyi said.

Clarifying an earlier statement, he emphasized that the veto was “dramatic” and said the EC was working to get things back on track as soon as possible.