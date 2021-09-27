European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay a visit to Skopje on Wednesday, MIA reports from Brussels citing European Commission sources.

The program of the visit is still being finalized, but it is certain that he will meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Varhelyi was in Bulgaria last week to discuss overcoming the Bulgarian blockade on starting EU negotiations with Macedonia.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen will be visiting Skopje on Tuesday to discuss the dispute with Bulgaria.