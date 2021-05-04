European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi visits Macedonia today, as part of his Balkan tour, during which he is delivering coronavirus vaccines from a program initiated by the EU and Austria. Austrian Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler is joining Varhelyi for this trip.

The two will visit the Boris Trajkovski sports hall, which is the only mass vaccination point in Macedonia. Austria helped secure over 650,000 doses of vaccines for the Balkan countries, and nearly 120,000 of them are meant for Macedonia. During this visit, 4,680 are being delivered to the country.