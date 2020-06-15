I warmly welcome today’s agreement of the main political parties in Macedonia on holding of elections on 15 July, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted Monday.

Important signal for the country, its people and its EU path, this agreement paves the way towards free, fair and inclusive elections, to be observed by OSCE/ODIHR, he said.

Earlier, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, the leaders of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE respectively, agreed the early parliamentary polls to take place on July 15.