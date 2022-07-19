You are a successful model of a multi-ethnic society and deserve to continue with the accession process. It is crucial that Macedonia remains fully committed to this process, European Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, said in the opening address of the first intergovernmental conference.

Saturday’s vote in the Parliament was a decisive step and a proof for your decision to continue on the path of the EU, but also a testimony of democratic decision-making in Macedonia. Today’s conference is a well-deserved recognition of what your country has achieved in recent years in advancing reforms. Macedonia continues to meet all conditions. Continue the good work in internal reforms and strengthening democratic institutions, said Várhelyi.