The Macedonian Women’s Lobby, the National Council for Gender Equality, and various other women’s organizations have publicly requested parliamentary political parties nominate more women for mayor. “It is time women were given a chance to compete for the opportunity to be elected ‘mothers’ of their municipalities,” they write.

They add that they hope that the political campaigns will not be full of sexism and hate speech against women, but on the contrary will be a competition of programs that will take into account the needs of both women and men in our cities and villages.