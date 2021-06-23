The Zaev regime made many promises, about its red lines in negotiations with our neighbors, and we all see how that turned out, says VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Ivanka Vasilevska, as she warns that Zaev’s on-going negotiations with Bulgaria will also end up with Macedonia abandoning its national positions.

This hybrid regime is trading away our identity and the Macedonian language, and it does so to meets its own interests. We offered them that we set our nation red lines, our shared strategy, the Government and the opposition together, but they refuse to do so. It only shows that the Government is not sincere when it says it will protect our interests, Vasilevska told Pressing in an interview.

VMRO-DPMNE is protesting the on-going secretive talks between Zaev and Bulgarian officials, over the issues of Macedonian national identity and history – which Bulgaria wants to redefine. Yesterday Bulgaria again vetoed Macedonia’s EU accession talks, insisting that its demands must first be met.

In the interview, Vasilevska said that the education “reform” which is pushed by Zaev’s Minister Mila Carovska will serve the same purpose.