In an interview with TV Alfa, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Ivanka Vasilevska, referred to the amendments on the minimum wage and the Przino Government.

Vasilevska pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE has a clear and consistent position regarding the improvement of the standard of living of all Macedonian citizens and the interest of the citizens is above all other interests.

We believe that minimal wage issue should be rational and not cause other damage that would be felt by Macedonian citizens who really need a better life, said Vasilevska.

She added that she does not see any change in the team of this Government that would have any impact on society, change or proactivity, but has the harshest, lowest inter-party agreement that has nothing to do with the government program or goals.

Vasilevska also referred to the parliamentary session at which the Przino Government was not cancelled and added that this is due to the lack of proper control of SDSM over the segments in which they participate in the election process.