Nineteen-year-old Vasko Dovlev from Varos retrieved the holy cross from the cold and rough waters of Ohrid Lake on this windy Thursday morning.

The celebration of the great religious Epiphany-Vodici holiday is again this year organized by the Eparchy of Debar-Kicevo and the local self-government, with the support of public enterprises, Red Cross Ohrid, diving clubs, health facilities, TPPE Ohrid, Ohrid police department.