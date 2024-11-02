The devastating railroad station collapse in the Serbian city of Novi Sad claimed the life of Vasko Sazdovski (45), Macedonian citizen and a highly educated expert in robotics. A total of 14 people were killed when the recently renovated passage in the Novi Sad railway station crashed under its own weight, falling on top of passengers.

Sazdovski was father of two, educated at the UK Cranfield University. He taught at the Biosense Unistitute in Novi Sad, where he developed sophisticated robotic solutions to be used in agriculture. Sazdovski also set up Pinna Robotics, a company developing autonomous robots to be used in stevia cultivation. Prime Minister Mickoski said that the Interior Ministry is in talks with the Serbian institutions to provide assistance to the family.