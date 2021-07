Greek diplomat Adamantios Vassilakis, who was named as their representative in the decades long name dispute with Macedonia, has died aged 79.

Vassilakis represented Greece in the European Union and in the United Nations. Since 2007 he was the chief Greek representative in the dispute, which saw Macedonian diplomats, such as Zoran Jolevski and Vasko Naumovski, exchange proposals with Vassilakis, along with UN appointed mediator Matthew Nimetz.