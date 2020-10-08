The Minister of Health Venko Filipce said Thursday that the upcoming “VAT-free weekend” will not pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus, because there are protocols and it is known how many people can enter indoors, and in addition to that it is mandatory to wear face masks and maintain distance.

Regarding the grouping or potentially larger groups during the weekend ahead of us, I think is not a risk because there are protocols everywhere. A large concentration of people will not be allowed to enter anywhere. Face masks will be mandatory everywhere. In fact, they are still mandatory indoors, and where masks are worn and where distance is maintained, there is simply no risk of transmitting the virus, said Filipce.