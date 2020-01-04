Vecer reports that two weeks ago the suspected racketeer Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 gave an additional testimony regarding the major Racket scandal, which appears to go all the way up to the top of the ruling SDSM party.

Boki 13, who stands trial along with disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva testified throughout the day, Vecer reports, from 10 in the morning until 10 in the evening. The questioning continued the next day, for additional three hours.

According to Vecer, Boki 13’s decision to “sing” was due to his realization that he won’t get any political protection from his one-time close friend Zoran Zaev, whose SDSM party Boki 13 strongly supported through his 1TV television. Faced with the prospect of being one of the only few people who get blamed for the major, state sanction extortion ring, Boki 13 allegedly testified that the group collected a total of seven million EUR from various businessmen. The companies were targeted mostly using the threat of criminal prosecution from the then all-powerful Katica Janeva.

Most importantly, Vecer reports, Boki 13 finally revealed details about the flow of the money. He allegedly testified that he gave most of it to people close to Zoran Zaev, including a very close relative of his. Boki 13 revealed details, such as the location where the meetings and the delivers too place. More recently, after he got charged, Boki 13 began receiving threats from this close relative of Zoran Zaev, who was pressuring him not to talk to the prosecutors.

Additional information Boki 13 shared with the prosecutors allegedly include a cache of communication with Zaev and other top Government officials such as Radmila Sekerinska, police officials and other people. Boki 13 reportedly agreed to give the passwords so prosceutors can access his phones and collect data from them as evidence about his links to SDSM party officials.

This testimony was conducted in secrecy, and the material obtained from it currently covers 30 pages, Vecer adds. It remains to be seen whether the chief organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska will act on this additional information, after spending months refusing to go after SDSM party officials involved in the Scandal