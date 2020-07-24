Vecer reports that the SDSM party is sending emissaries to meet with newly elected members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE, the Alliance of Albanians and DUI, who are offering hundreds of thousands of euros, up to half a million EUR, for them to support an SDSM led Government. In the previous Parliament SDSM bribed and blackmailed about a dozen members of Parliament originally elected on the VMRO-DPMNE ticket to vote with SDSM or even outright join their coalition, and it’s likely that the ruling party is looking into repeating this practice in the future.

The two main parties are evenly split in Parliament and none has a clear shot at forming a Government. Vecer reports that, besides bribes, SDSM is planning to use its full control over the judiciary to pressure members of Parliament to join them in forming a Government.