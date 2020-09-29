Veles police investigating a reported rape Macedonia 29.09.2020 / 16:45 Veles police is investigating a rape that was reported by a 24 year old woman. The woman said that the attack occurred on September 20, in a hotel in Veles and again at an outside location. The attacker was an acquaintance of her friend. Velesrape Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.09.2020 Charges filed against ten illegal loggers who attacked and injured police officers Macedonia 25.09.2020 Two officers injured by group of illegal wood loggers near Veles Macedonia 26.08.2020 Man from Tetovo charged with raping three minors over the past two years Macedonia News Zaev’s loyalist judge who was chastised for her abuses by the Constitutional Court, nominated to become a Constitutional Court justice Fetai defends her decision to drop the charges against Daniela Rangelova Handball: Szeged – Vardar match postponed because of the epidemic Culture Ministry declares it will protect what’s left of the devastated Matejce monastery Zaev’s regime leaks prison video of Gordana Jankuloska to the press Unknown man broke into the apartment of doctor Velo Markovski and startled his wife shortly after his appointment to a top position in VMRO-DPMNE Edi Rama deletes photo of a site in Macedonia which he described as part of “Beautiful Albania” Sahpaska tells parents that they can buy computers or mobile phones during the VAT-free weekend .
Comments are closed for this post.