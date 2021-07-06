Former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski dismissed the attempts of the prosecution which tried to compare the 2017 incident in the Parliament with the incident in the US Capitol in January 2021.

If the events in the US Congress are in any way linked to this trial, then some evidence would have been presented before the court. The conclusions drawn by the prosecution do not correspond to any of their evidence. It is not acceptable to use a public judicial proceeding for self promotion, Veljanoski said.

Veljanoski is charged in the latest April 27th trial led by the Zaev regime.