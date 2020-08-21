A hearing in the extended trial of the 27 April 2017 incident in the Parliament was held today, and in it former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski said that all his actions were in accordance with the law, and identical to the actions of current Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

On the day of the incident, SDSM and DUI staged an irregular vote for a new Speaker, after Veljanoski dismissed the Parliament for the day, which provoked a crowd of protesters to burst into the Parliament building. SDSM and DUI were accusing Veljanoski of prolonging the election of a Speaker, just as Xhaferi prolonged the vote yesterday.

The court refused to accept the request from the defense to rule out a forensics report conducted on the phones of the accused. The examination of the phones was done by experts who are not licenced in Macedonia, but the court went ahead with their testimonies none the less.