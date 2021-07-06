Life throws us all kinds of temptations and puts us in all kinds of situations. We have no choice but to bear with dignity the burden of the imposed injustice and to help the truths see the light of day, former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski said Tuesday in his closing arguments over the events of April 27.

He says that he has been carrying this burden for four years, but he also knows that God is not giving us more than we can handle.

He says he can’t explain to the people close to him how it happened that after nine years of running the Parliament he would be facing terrorism charges.