Life throws us all kinds of temptations and puts us in all kinds of situations. We have no choice but to bear with dignity the burden of the imposed injustice and to help the truths see the light of day, former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski said Tuesday in his closing arguments over the events of April 27.
He says that he has been carrying this burden for four years, but he also knows that God is not giving us more than we can handle.
He says he can’t explain to the people close to him how it happened that after nine years of running the Parliament he would be facing terrorism charges.
Regarding the accusation that we have prepared a plan to endanger the constitutional order, I assure you that I did not have any plan but I was committed all the time to end the constitutive session. I did not have any contacts with Vladimir Atanasovski and I had contacts with Janakieski while he was Minister of Transport and Communications. In addition, I will add the testimony of Zoran Zaev who said that as a person who was a victim he does not think that Veljanoski, Janakieski and Ristovski are the creators and organizers of the events of April 27. The prosecution did not prove with anything that there was a plan, nor that I participated in any alleged plan, said Veljanoski.
