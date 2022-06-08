The verdict in the “Talir 2” case is scheduled for today at 12:30h. This would not be surprising if we did not know that the closing arguments that should be decisive for the judge were presented less than 20 hours ago.

It is obvious that Judge Daniela Aleksovska Stojanovska passed the verdict in advance and that yesterday’s closing arguments of the defendants and their defense attorneys had no meaning for Stojanovska.

After such closing arguments, which clearly proved that there was nothing illegal in the co-investment agreement between VMRO-DPMNE and AD Beton.

Also, Kiril Bozinovski, as the then Secretary General, did not decide on the construction of the building, but only implemented the decisions of the party bodies.

It is already clear that the purpose of today’s verdict is to destroy VMRO-DPMNE, especially now that it is obvious that there will be elections soon.

And for the government, it is best that VMRO-DPMNE does not exist at all.