Aleksandar Verusevski, the son of the government’s national security adviser, Zoran Verusevski, is the interlocutor of Zoran Zaev on four audio tape that appeared on May 9 on the YouTube channel by the author “Bosko Buha”.

The leader of SDSM, answering a reporter’s question, said Tuesday that the conversation is from 4 years ago, when Aleksandar was having lunch with him in Strumica.

Asked about the relationship between him and Aleksandar Verusevski, he said that although he recorded the conversation they were on good terms and that he was close to his family.