It expert Dejan Smilevski, who is on the government’s list of freelancers, seems to be very lucky or PRO also pays part of his fees. Namely, a certain Dejan Smilevski in February last year is one of the winners of the prize of 100,000 denars from the prize game My VAT-My prize. Now, Dejan Smilevski’s name popped up again, because he is on the list of government’s hires for computer application for service, maintenance and configuration of information systems for the needs of the General Secretariat of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia. His fee amounts to 30,000 denars. Is this the same person?