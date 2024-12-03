Vesna Dameva today resigned as head of the Judicial Council. The SDSM party activist who was appointed to the top judicial position despite her low professional experience blamed the Government for her decision, because Government officials pointed to the fact that her original term in office is set to expire.

Her resignation comes as Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski is increasingly calling out prosecutors and judges for stalling investigations into credible corruption allegations.

Dameva was removed from office in an unruly session of the Council, led by its DUI appointed members, in May 2023. But after the way in which she was ousted caused a scandal, she was re-instated.

Following the major objections to the work of the President of the Judicial Council, her resignation is the only correct decision. We understand that many will be concerned after this decision, given the enormous suspicions of criminal activities, but justice must begin to function, said the Government in a statement. Meanwhile, the DUI party lamented her resignation, saying that she was pressured to resign.

Today, members of the Council noted her resignation, but did not go ahead with the election of a new President. Council member Isamedin Limani said that since two new members should be elected in a week, it would be best to elect the new President after this.