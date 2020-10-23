Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov told TV Sitel that the blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession talks in December would be good for the relations between the two countries, as it would make some Macedonian politicians wake up from a deep Yugoslav sleep and understand that one cannot join the EU with half-truths and empty promises that they do not intend to keep.
Veto on accession talks will teach politicians in Macedonia an important lesson, Karakachanov tells TV Sitel
