In the spirit of the 15th-century tradition, Vevcani vibrates in the sign of the carnival. Inspired by the daily events in the country and abroad, but also by the political situation of the past 12 months, the people of Vevcani are preparing their masks in anticipation of, for them, the most exciting moment, the parade under masks. And as it is well known, the hospitable and kind inhabitants of Vevcani will tell everything, but until the last moment, until the parade under masks, they do not reveal what their masks will be.