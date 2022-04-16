Bulgarian Vice President Ilijana Iotova insisted that there are no Macedonians in Bulgaria. Iotova was asked about the minority issue during her visit to Bitola, where a high level Bulgarian delegation promoted the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia, and opened a cultural center named after a controversial WW2 commander.
Who are those Macedonians? Give me an example. I’ve worked on this issue for a long time, I was in the European Parliament for ten years, and nobody on your part asked for anything like that, Iotova said, when asked if Bulgaria will finally allow Macedonians to open a cultural center of teir own.
She ignored the question about the dozen of discrimination cases initiated before the European Court of Human Rights by organizations of Macedonians in Bulgaria.
