The Minister of Health Venko Filipce informed at Thursday’s press conference that 26 patients were hospitalized in the Covid Center in Tetovo during this terrible event, and two doctors and four nurses were also in the hospital during the fire.

12 patients who were evacuated safely from the covid center are currently hospitalized in the hospital in Tetovo and are in stable health, with no consequences of the fire. No health workers were injured or killed. The bodies of 14 patients have been handed over to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, for some of them the autopsy has been completed, for some is still ongoing. The victims are aged 29 to 79, informs Filipce.