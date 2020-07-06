A video dubbed “Boki 13 with his friends” appeared on YouTube, which shows Bojan Jovanovski, convicted in the “Racket” case, sitting most likely in his home with Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and former SPO chief, Katica Janeva, who also received a prison sentence in the same case.

The video does not contain audio, and shows Bojan Jovanovski’s living room, where the three of them are sitting in a relaxed atmosphere watching a show on the TV station owned by Boki-13.

This recording confirms the testimony of a former employee at Boki 13’s home, Dragana Kolevska, who at one of the hearings in the “Racket” case said that Radmila Sekerinska and Katica Janeva came at Jovanovski’s home.

The court found Boki 13 and Janeva guilty of the racketeering case. The former SPO chief has been sentenced to seven years in prison and Bojan Jovanovski has been sentenced to nine years.