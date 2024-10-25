The Bulgarian National Television published a report dedicated to the village of Borovicane in the municipality of Petrich, which is a few kilometers from the border with Macedonia. Grandma Ilinka, a resident of Borovicane who was a proxy in 1965, recalled that then the village should have been called first Macedonian and then Bulgarian and how all the residents who were Macedonians were written as Bulgarians.

In one night, I prepared the documents of 360 residents. We wrote Macedonians as Bulgarians, boasted Ilinka.