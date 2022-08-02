Several videos have been shared on social networks showing the behavior of the police towards the people who came to Meckin Kamen for the Ilinden celebration.

The first video shows the police and security forces pushing away the citizens who booed the Prime Minister Kovacevski when he was passing by.

The other two videos show a group of citizens singing patriotic songs. When the police noticed that, they came to them and kept them at a decent distance and watched them the whole time while the solemn ceremony was taking place

