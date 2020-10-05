Apart from thieves and scrap metal collectors, for more than 10 years no one else has entered the villa Sveti Stefan in Ohrid, which is actually a residential-representative building of the highest state rank, built only three meters from the shore of Lake Ohrid and intended for vacation of the state leaders, said the civil association “Righteous and Professional”.

As the association says, for more than a decade this important building has been locked, empty and unused, although the Government’s Office for General and Common Affairs is responsible for it, which is obliged to regularly clean it and maintain it.

The detection of a large number of neglected state buildings and the creation of a new mechanism to assist the central executive, the association added, are the focus of the project “Strengthening the capacity for good governance and registration of state real estate.”

The project lasts six months, will cover the entire country and will involve a large number of civil servants who are in positions related to state-owned real estate. In the past period we researched, collected data from the field, analyzed and processed them and came up with devastating data, the association said.



According to the association, this project is implemented with financial support from the Civica Mobilitas program of the Swiss Development and Cooperation Agency ( SDC) to support civil society in Macedonia, implemented by NIRAS from Denmark, the Macedonian centre for international cooperation (MCIC) and SIPU from Sweden .