President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, along with Deputy Chief of General Staff Major General Azim Nuredin, visited army members on Tuesday who are combating the raging fires in Pepelishte near Negotino, according to her PR team.

President Siljanovska Davkova was briefed on the ongoing firefighting efforts both on the ground and from the air, as well as the progress made so far. During her visit to the affected areas in Pepelishte and Krivolak, she also reviewed the army’s capabilities and its coordination with local firefighters.

In response to the state of crisis declared due to the wildfires and the President’s decision to involve the army in firefighting efforts, a hundred troops from the second infantry battalion and two helicopters were deployed over the past two days at several locations on Serta mountain.