In an interview with Republika, Dejan Vladev, the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for Mayor of Sveti Nikole, says that the current SDSM led administration of the city failed to implement 85 percent of its own program.

They said they will replace the water pipes with asbestos, and what they replaced can be measured in meters. The city is covered in waste. The river bed is possibly the dirtiest in Macedonia, you can smell the stench through the city and the citizens can’t go out on their balconies. I won’t promise the impossible, but I will make Sveti Nikole a decent place to live in, the pearl of the Ovce Pole region, Vladev told Republika.

Besides the SDSM candidate Saso Velkovski and Vladev, a third run was announced by former Mayor Slobodan Danevski. Vladev points to the fact that Danevski’s list of Council candidates includes people from the SDSM party as proof that the Government is trying to dilute the opposition vote and dupe some citizens dissatisfied with SDSM to vote for a proxy list.

I’m convinced that he won’t be a serious candidate. Sveti Nikole is trending toward VMRO for years and our rating is far greater than that of SDSM. Their plan is transparent, they want to weaken VMRO-DPMNE but they won’t succeed. We will win in the first round and secure majority in the Council, Vladev said.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski is in the city today to promote Vladev’s nomination. Like in other cities, Mickoski is preparing a list of 10 tasks for Vladev, which he will need to accomplish in office.